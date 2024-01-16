Our menu is packed with authentic Cuban dishes that will satisfy your cravings including pizza, pasta, sandwiches, entrees, and desserts. Start your meal with a delightful appetizer, such as our popular plantain chips served with our savory mojito dipping sauce. Our range of flavorful entrees will make it hard to choose just one, but make sure to save some room for our mouth-watering desserts like the "Copa Lolita" or our Caribbean-inspired ice cream flavors like mamey and guava. You'll enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere while savoring our delicious and authentic Cuban cuisine. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience!