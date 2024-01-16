POLO NORTE RESTAURANT
THE MOST AUTHENTIC CUBAN CUISINE
Experience Polo Norte Miramar's Full Bar!
Celebrating 30 Years of Delicious Cuban Cuisine
At Polo Norte Restaurants, we pride ourselves on delivering the most authentic Cuban cuisine in South Florida since 1992. Our family-owned chain of restaurants offers traditional Cuban dishes, as well as our unique signature items like "Bistec Uruguayo" and Cuban pizzas with toppings like guava and cheese or sweet plantains. And, if you have a sweet tooth, our Caribbean-style ice cream flavors like mamey and guava are a must-try. Visit us today to see for yourself why our customers keep coming back for more.
SIMPLE, FRESH, AND HOMEMADE
What people are saying...
The place is nicely decorated and cozy. The staff was very attentive and the server provided specials of the day which one of them is what you see in the photos. It was Lacón with white rice and plantains and it tasted amazing!
We just left there and were the last customers but we felt so welcomed! I went with my boyfriend and we had wine, pizza and some appetizers the waiters were so attentive. The place looks great and clean.
Visited for the first time…my kids bragged so much about this place and so I tagged along. Much to my surprise I found the pricing to be reasonable, the decor very nice but the food was the highlight.
Experience the Flavors of Cuban Cuisine at Polo Norte
Our menu is packed with authentic Cuban dishes that will satisfy your cravings including pizza, pasta, sandwiches, entrees, and desserts. Start your meal with a delightful appetizer, such as our popular plantain chips served with our savory mojito dipping sauce. Our range of flavorful entrees will make it hard to choose just one, but make sure to save some room for our mouth-watering desserts like the "Copa Lolita" or our Caribbean-inspired ice cream flavors like mamey and guava. You'll enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere while savoring our delicious and authentic Cuban cuisine. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience!
Weekly Events at Polo Norte Miramar
Happy Hour
Savor our signature cocktails from Tuesday through Friday, 4 PM to 7 PM. Made with fresh ingredients and top-shelf spirits, paired perfectly with our popular small plates like Frituras de Malanga and Masitas de Puerco.
Mojito Night
Join us every Thursday from 4 PM to 11 PM for a Cuban-inspired Mojito Night! Sip on our classic mojitos or indulge in our specialty Guanabana Mojito, made with fresh guanabana, mint, and premium rum.
Live Music
Experience the rhythm of our live music nights while indulging in our Cuban cuisine and specialty cocktails. Join us for a delightful evening of exceptional food, vibrant music, and delicious drinks. Don't miss out on this fun-filled night!