Polo Norte Hialeah
FOOD
Daily Specials
Chilindron de Chivo$24.95
Tamal en Cazuela
Creamy corn soup with chunks of pork.$14.50
Pargo Entero Frito (1.5 lb)
Fresh whole fried snapper.$35.95
Pargo Entero Frito (2lb)
Fresh whole fried snapper.$39.95
Enchilado de Langosta con Camarones
8 oz. lobster tail and shrimp simmered in a savory creole sauce$34.95
Plato Criollo$16.95
Boniato Relleno con Tasajo
Stuffed "Latin" sweet potato with tasajo$20.95
Uruguayo de Cerdo
Breaded pork steak filled with ham, cheese, chorizo and bacon$21.95
Langosta Enchilada
8 oz. lobster tail simmered in a savory creole sauce.$29.95
Lasagna de Mariscos$17.95
Chuleton Ahumado$21.95
Parrillada Nortena
A hearty grilled meat platter featuring a mix of beef, pork, chicken & shrimp.$28.95
Filete de Pargo a la Plancha
Grilled snapper filet$24.95
Filete de Pargo Empanizado
Breaded snapper filet$25.95
Filete Pargo con Camarones
Grilled snapper and shrimp in a creamy alfredo sauce.$27.95
Riñonada
12 oz. grilled New York strip steak$23.95
Ribeye de Cerdo
Thick and juicy pork ribeye topped with onions$21.95
Mixto de Croquetas
2 lobster, 2 cod & 2 salmon croquettes.$7.95
Mahi Mahi con Camarones
Grilled mahi-mahi and shrimp in a creamy alfredo sauce.$25.95
Salmon con Camarones
Grilled salmon and shrimp in a creamy alfredo sauce.$25.95
Camarones Empanizados
Fried shrimp$11.50
Appetizers
Mariquitas
Plantain chips with side of garlic mojo sauce$5.95
Antojito
Plantain chips with fried cheese, chorizo and side of garlic mojo sauce$10.95
Fritura de Malanga
Malanga fritters with side of garlic cilantro sauce$8.50
Alitas de Pollo (6)
6 fried breaded chicken wings$7.50
Alitas de Pollo (10)
10 fried breaded chicken wings$13.50
Croqueta de Jamon
Ham Croquette (1 per order)$1.40
Croqueta de Bacalao
Cod Fish Croquette (1 per order)$1.50
Croqueta de Salmón
Salmon croquette. (1 per order)$1.50
Croquetas de Langosta (2)
2 Lobster Croquettes$3.50
Croquetas de Langosta (5)
5 Lobster Croquettes$7.50
Deditos de Pollo (Appetizer)
Chicken Fingers$10.75
Queso Frito
Fried cheese$5.50
Chorizo Frito$3.50
Yuca Frita
Fried Yuca Sticks$6.95
Papitas con Queso
Cheese Fries$5.25
Empanada de Pollo
Chicken empanada$2.50
Empanada de Carne
Beef empanada$2.50
Empanada de Jamón y Queso
Ham & Cheese empanada$2.50
Tequeño de Queso$1.95
Tequeño de Guayaba y Queso$1.95
Empanada de Jamón y Chorizo$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Soups
Sopa del Dia Bowl (Beef or Chicken )
Tue-Chicken Wed-Beef Thu-Chicken Fri-Beef Sat-Chicken Sun-Beef$4.25
Crema de Queso Bowl
Creamy Cheese Soup 16oz bowl$6.95
Crema de Queso Cup
Creamy Cheese Soup 8oz cup$4.95
Crema Virginia Bowl
Cheese Soup w/Ham 16oz bowl$7.40
Crema Virginia Cup
Cheese Soup w/Ham 8oz cup$5.25
Crema Aurora Bowl
Cheese Soup w/Red Sauce 16oz bowl$6.95
Crema Aurora Cup
Cheese Soup w/Red Sauce 8oz cup$4.95
Frijoles Negros Bowl
Black Bean Soup 16oz bowl$3.95
Entrees
Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with cooked mojo onions$14.95
Vaca Frita de Pollo
Shredded chicken cooked until crispy and topped with mojo onions$14.95
Pollo Empanizado
Breaded chicken breast fried and topped with raw onions and parsley$16.50
Pollo a la Milanesa
Breaded chicken breast topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese$17.95
Deditos de Pollo
Chicken Fingers$13.50
Filetillo de Pollo
Chicken stir fry with onions and peppers$13.95
Pechuga Rellena
Our chicken cordon bleu, wrapped in ham, cheese, bacon & chorizo cantimpalo$21.95
Palomilla
A thin juicy steak topped with raw onions and parsley$16.25
Churrasco
14 oz. grilled skirt steak topped with onions and served with chimichurri sauce$36.00
Bistec Empanizado
Breaded palomilla steak fried and topped with onions$17.50
Bistec de Res a la Milanesa
Breaded steak topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese$18.95
Bistec Uruguayo
Palomilla steak filled with ham, cheese, chorizo & bacon$21.95
Vaca Frita de Res
Shredded beef cooked until crispy and topped with mojo onions$16.75
Masitas de Puerco
Juicy and tender pork chunks fried and topped with mojo onions$15.95
Vaca Frita de Puerco
Shredded pork cooked until crispy and topped with mojo onions$15.50
Bistec de Puerco a la Plancha
Grilled pork steak topped with onions$15.95
Chuleta de Puerco a la Plancha
Grilled pork chops topped with onions$15.75
Bistec de Puerco a la Milanesa
Breaded pork steak topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese$19.95
Bistec de Puerco Empanizado
Breaded pork steak topped with onions$16.95
Chuleta de Puerco Ahumada
Smoked pork chops topped with onions$16.95
Ribeye de Cerdo
Thick and juicy pork ribeye topped with onions$21.95
Camarones Enchilado
Shrimp Creole$20.95
Camarones Empanizado
Fried Shrimp$20.95
Salmon a la Plancha
Grilled Salmon$18.50
Mahi Mahi a la Plancha
Grilled Mahi-Mahi$18.50
Mahi Mahi Empanizado
Breaded Mahi-Mahi$19.50
Filete de Pescado a la Plancha
Grilled fish fillet topped with onions$15.50
Filete de Pescado a la Milanesa
Breaded fish filet topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese$18.50
Tronchos de Pescado
Fried fish chunks topped onions$16.50
Filete de Pescado Empanizado
Fried fish fillet topped with onions$16.50
Sandwiches
Frita Cubana
Cuban patty with onions, ketchup & julienne fries$4.95
Frita Cubana con Queso
Cuban patty with onions, ketchup, cheese and julienne fries$5.50
Cubano Regular
Ham, swiss cheese, pork, pickles & mustard on pressed cuban bread$9.50
Cubano Especial
Extra ham, swiss cheese, pork, chorizo cantimpalo, mustard & pickles on pressed cuban bread$10.95
Media Noche
Ham, Swiss cheese, pork, pickles & mustard on a sweet roll$8.95
Media Noche Especial
Ham, swiss cheese, pork, chorizo cantimpalo, pickles & mustard on a sweet roll$10.25
Pan con Bistec
Steak sandwich topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & julienne fries$9.95
Pan con Bistec Especial
Steak sandwich topped with ham, cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & julienne fries$10.95
Sandwich de Pollo
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & julienne fries$9.50
Sandwich de Pollo Especial
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with ham, cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & julienne fries$10.50
Club Sandwich
Ham, cheese, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomatoes served with French fries$10.95
Croqueta Preparada
Croquettes, ham, cheese, pickles & mustard on pressed Cuban bread$10.95
Sandwich de Tuna (Pan Cubano)
Tuna salad with lettuce & tomatoes on cuban bread$8.95
Miami Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on Cuban bread$11.50
Pan con Tortilla
3 egg omelette w/ choice of up to 3 ingredients on pressed Cuban bread. No sides included$8.95
Tostada$1.40
Salad
Ensalada de la Casa
House Salad (lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing)$5.75
Ensalada de Tuna
Fresh tuna salad, made with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ham & swiss cheese slices$9.95
Caesar con Churrasco
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing with grilled churrasco$21.95
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing with grilled chicken$12.95
Caesar con Camarones
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing with grilled shrimp$19.95
Ensalada Caesar
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing$7.95
Ensalada de Aguacate$4.60OUT OF STOCK
Kids Menu
Sides
Arroz Blanco
White Rice$3.75
Moro
Cooked black beans & rice$4.25
Pure de Papa
Mashed Potatoes$5.75
Papitas Fritas
French Fries$4.95
Tostones
Fried Green Plantains$4.95
Platanos Maduros
Fried Sweet Plantains$4.75
Boniato Frito
Fried Cuban Sweet Potatoe$5.95
Yuca Frita
Fried Yuca Sticks$6.95
Vegetales
Mixed Vegetables$5.95
Frijoles Negros Bowl
Black Bean Soup 16oz bowl$3.95
PIZZA/PASTA
Personal Pizzas
Personal Napolitana
Not just your traditional cheese pizza! Just one bite, and you'll see just what everyone's talking about!$8.50
Personal de Jamon
Ham Pizza$9.75
Personal de Pepperoni
Pepperoni Pizza$9.75
Personal de Chorizo
Spanish Sausage Pizza$9.75
Personal de Picadillo
Ground Beef Pizza$9.75
Personal de Bacon
Fan of bacon? This cheese pizza is a fan of it too!$9.75
Personal de Salchicha
Italian Sausage Pizza$9.75
Personal de Cebolla
Onion Pizza$9.75
Personal de Aji
Green Peppers Pizza$9.75
Personal de Hongos
Mushroom Pizza$9.75
Personal de Bananas
Bananas Pizza$9.75
Personal de Maduros
Sweet Plantain Pizza$9.75
Personal de Vegetales
A vegetable pizza with onions, green peppers, mushrooms & tomatoes$10.95
Personal Hawaiiana
Hawaiian Pizza$10.95
Personal Guayaba y Queso
Guava & cheese pizza$10.95
Personal Mixta
A mix of ham, pepperoni, spanish sausage, ground beef, italian sausage, onions, green peppers & mushrooms$12.50
Personal de Camarones
Shrimp Creole Pizza$13.50
Personal Camaron Supreme
Shrimp Supreme Pizza$15.95
Personal de Langosta
Lobster Pizza$15.95
Personal de Piña
Pineapple pizza$9.75
Personal Tuna
Tuna pizza$9.75
Personal Half
Create your own half & half personal pizza. Note: Seafood toppings made with different sauce!$7.95
Personal Guayaba, Queso y Bacon$11.95
Personal de Pollo
Chicken pizza$9.75
Family Pizzas
Familiar Napolitana
Not just your traditional cheese pizza! Just one bite, and you’ll see just what everyone’s talking about!$18.95
Familiar de Jamon
Ham Pizza$19.95
Familiar de Pepperoni
Pepperoni Pizza$19.95
Familiar de Chorizo
Spanish Sausage Pizza$19.95
Familiar de Picadillo
Ground Beef Pizza$19.95
Familiar de Bacon
Fan of bacon? This cheese pizza is a fan of it too!$19.95
Familiar de Salchicha
Italian Sausage Pizza$19.95
Familiar de Cebolla
Onion Pizza$19.95