Polo Norte Palm Springs North
FOOD
Daily Specials
- Garbanzos$4.50
- Ropa Vieja$14.50
- Lasagna de Mariscos$16.95
- Boniato Relleno con Tasajo$19.50
Stuffed "Latin" sweet potato with tasajo
- Vaca Frita de Pollo$14.75
Grilled shredded chicken topped with onions
- Parrillada Nortena$28.95
- Personal Ropa Vieja$13.95
- Personal de Pollo$8.95
NEW!!! Chicken pizza
- Family Ropa Vieja$24.95
- Filete de Pescado Emperador$21.95
- Filete Pargo con Camarones$24.95
- Rueda de Wahoo ( Peto)$23.95
- Filete de Pargo a la Plancha$21.95
Grilled snapper filet
- Salmon con Camarones$25.95
- Filete de Pargo Empanizado$21.95
Breaded snapper filet
- Mahi Mahi con Camarones$25.95
- Ribeye de Res$23.95
- Riñonada$23.95Out of stock
New York strip steak
- Riñonada con Salsa de Hongos$25.50
New York strip steak topped with mushroom sauce
- Uruguayo de Cerdo$21.95
Breaded pork steak filled with ham, cheese, chorizo and bacon
- Ribeye de Cerdo$21.95
Pork ribeye
- Chuleton Ahumado$21.95
Appetizers
- Mariquitas$5.50
Plantain chips with side of garlic mojo sauce
- Antojito$9.95
Plantain chips with fried cheese, chorizo and side of garlic mojo sauce
- Fritura de Malanga$7.75
Malanga fritters with side of garlic cilantro sauce
- Camarones Empanizados$11.50Out of stock
Fried shrimp
- Alitas de Pollo (6)$7.50
6 fried breaded chicken wings
- Alitas de Pollo (10)$13.50
10 fried breaded chicken wings
- Croqueta de Jamon$1.30
Ham Croquette (1 per order)
- Croqueta de Bacalao$1.40
Cod Fish Croquette (1 per order)
- Croqueta de Salmón$1.50
Salmon croquette. (1 per order)
- Croquetas de Langosta (2)$3.50
2 Lobster Croquettes
- Croquetas de Langosta (5)$7.50
5 Lobster Croquettes
- Deditos de Pollo$9.75
Chicken Fingers
- Queso Frito$5.50
- Chorizo Frito$3.50
- Yuca Frita$5.95
Fried Yuca Sticks
- Papitas con Queso$5.25
Cheese Fries
- Empanada de Pollo$2.25
Chicken empanada
- Empanada de Carne$2.25
Beef empanada
- Empanada Jamon y Queso$2.25
Ham & Cheese empanada
- Tequeño Queso$1.50
- Tequeño Guayaba y Queso$1.75
- Empanada de Jamón y Chorizo$2.25
Soups
- Sopa del Dia Bowl (Beef or Chicken )$3.95
Tue-Chicken Wed-Beef Thu-Chicken Fri-Beef Sat-Chicken Sun-Beef
- Crema de Queso Bowl$6.50
Creamy Cheese Soup 16oz bowl
- Crema de Queso Cup$4.50
Creamy Cheese Soup 8oz cup
- Crema Virginia Bowl$6.95
Cheese Soup w/Ham 16oz bowl
- Crema Virginia Cup$4.95
Cheese Soup w/Ham 8oz cup
- Crema Aurora Bowl$6.50
Cheese Soup w/Red Sauce 16oz bowl
- Crema Aurora Cup$4.50
Cheese Soup w/Red Sauce 8oz cup
- Frijoles Negros Bowl$3.95
Black Bean Soup 16oz bowl
Entrees
- Pollo a la Plancha$13.95
Grilled Chicken Breast
- Vaca Frita de Pollo$14.75
Grilled shredded chicken topped with onions
- Pollo Empanizado$15.50
Breaded Chicken Breast
- Pollo a la Milanesa$17.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese
- Deditos de Pollo$12.95
Chicken Fingers
- Filetillo de Pollo$13.95
Chicken Stir Fry
- Pechuga Rellena$19.95
Our chicken cordon bleu, wrapped in ham, cheese, bacon & chorizo cantimpalo
- Palomilla$15.50
Palomilla steak
- Churrasco$36.00
Grilled skirt steak with chimichurri
- Bistec Empanizado$16.95
Breaded Palomilla
- Bistec de Res a la Milanesa$18.95
Breaded steak topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese
- Bistec Uruguayo$19.95
Palomilla steak filled with ham, cheese, chorizo & bacon
- Vaca Frita de Res$15.50
Grilled shredded beef with onions
- Masitas de Puerco$14.95
Fried Pork Chunks
- Vaca Frita de Puerco$15.50
Shredded pork topped w/ mojo onions
- Bistec de Puerco a la Plancha$14.95
Grilled Pork Steak
- Chuleta de Puerco a la Plancha$14.75
Grilled Pork Chops
- Bistec de Puerco a la Milanesa$18.95
Breaded pork steak topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese
- Bistec de Puerco Empanizado$15.95
Breaded Pork Steak
- Chuleta de Puerco Ahumada$15.95
Smoked Pork Chops
- Ribeye de Cerdo$21.95
Pork ribeye
- Camarones Enchilado$19.95
Shrimp Creole
- Camarones Empanizado$19.95
Fried Shrimp
- Salmon a la Plancha$17.95
Grilled Salmon
- Mahi Mahi a la Plancha$17.95
Grilled Mahi-Mahi
- Mahi Mahi Empanizado$18.95
Breaded Mahi-Mahi
- Filete de Pescado a la Plancha$14.50
Grilled fish filet
- Filete de Pescado a la Milanesa$17.50
Breaded fish filet topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese
- Tronchos de Pescado$15.50
Fried Fish Chunks
- Filete de Pescado Empanizado$15.50
Fried fish fillet
Sandwiches
- Frita Cubana$4.50
Cuban patty with onions, ketchup & julienne fries
- Frita Cubana con Queso$5.25
Cuban patty with onions, ketchup, cheese and julienne fries
- Cubano Regular$8.95
Ham, swiss cheese, pork, pickles & mustard on pressed cuban bread
- Cubano Especial$9.95
Extra ham, swiss cheese, pork, chorizo cantimpalo, mustard & pickles on pressed cuban bread
- Media Noche$8.25
Ham, Swiss cheese, pork, pickles & mustard on a sweet roll
- Media Noche Especial$9.25
Ham, swiss cheese, pork, chorizo cantimpalo, pickles & mustard on a sweet roll
- Pan con Bistec$9.50
Steak sandwich topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & julienne fries
- Pan con Bistec Especial$10.50
Steak sandwich topped with ham, cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & julienne fries
- Sandwich de Pollo$8.95
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & julienne fries
- Sandwich de Pollo Especial$9.95
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with ham, cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & julienne fries
- Club Sandwich$10.50
Ham, cheese, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomatoes served with French fries
- Croqueta Preparada$9.95
Croquettes, ham, cheese, pickles & mustard on pressed Cuban bread
- Sandwich de Tuna (Pan Cubano)$7.95
Tuna salad with lettuce & tomatoes on cuban bread
- Miami Sandwich$10.50
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on Cuban bread
- Tostada$1.00
- Sandwich de Minuta$9.95
Butterflied filet snapper fish sandwich with tail on
Salad
- Ensalada de la Casa$4.95
House Salad (lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing)
- Ensalada de Tuna$8.95
Fresh tuna salad, made with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ham & swiss cheese slices
- Caesar con Churrasco$18.95
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing with grilled churrasco
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.50
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing with grilled chicken
- Caesar con Camarones$18.95
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing with grilled shrimp
- Ensalada Caesar$6.95
Fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing
- Ensalada de Aguacate$4.60Out of stock
Kids Menu
Sides
- Arroz Blanco$3.25
White Rice
- Moro$3.95
Cooked black beans & rice
- Pure de Papa$4.95
Mashed Potatoes
- Papitas Fritas$4.50
French Fries
- Tostones$4.50
Fried Green Plantains
- Platanos Maduros$4.25
Fried Sweet Plantains
- Boniato Frito$5.50
Fried Cuban Sweet Potatoe
- Yuca Frita$5.95
Fried Yuca Sticks
- Vegetales$4.95
Mixed Vegetables
- Frijoles Negros Bowl$3.95
Black Bean Soup 16oz bowl
PIZZA/PASTA
Personal Pizzas
- Personal Napolitana$7.75
Not just your traditional cheese pizza! Just one bite, and you'll see just what everyone's talking about!
- Personal de Jamon$8.95
Ham Pizza
- Personal de Pepperoni$8.95
Pepperoni Pizza
- Personal de Chorizo$8.95
Spanish Sausage Pizza
- Personal de Picadillo$8.95
Ground Beef Pizza
- Personal de Bacon$8.95
Fan of bacon? This cheese pizza is a fan of it too!
- Personal de Salchicha$8.95
Italian Sausage Pizza
- Personal de Cebolla$8.95
Onion Pizza
- Personal de Aji$8.95
Green Peppers Pizza
- Personal de Hongos$8.95
Mushroom Pizza
- Personal de Bananas$8.95
Bananas Pizza
- Personal de Maduros$8.95
Sweet Plantain Pizza
- Personal de Vegetales$10.50
A vegetable pizza with onions, green peppers, mushrooms & tomatoes
- Personal Hawaiiana$10.50
Hawaiian Pizza
- Personal Guayaba y Queso$10.50
Guava & cheese pizza
- Personal Mixta$11.50
A mix of ham, pepperoni, spanish sausage, ground beef, italian sausage, onions, green peppers & mushrooms
- Personal de Camarones$12.50
Shrimp Creole Pizza
- Personal Camaron Supreme$14.95
Shrimp Supreme Pizza
- Personal de Langosta$14.95
Lobster Pizza
- Personal de Piña$8.95
Pineapple pizza
Personal Tuna
Tuna pizza