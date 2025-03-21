This Privacy Policy describes how personal information is collected, used, and disclosed when you download and use the Polo Norte App (the “App”), and the choices and rights you have to protect your personal information collected via the App.





Polo Norte (“Polo Norte,” “we,” or “us”) is responsible for the personal information collected when you use the App. The App uses technology provided by Toast, Inc. (“Toast”). To learn more about Toast’s privacy practices, please visit Toast’s Privacy Statement at https://pos.toasttab.com/privacy.





Personal Information Collected Via the App

The App may collect the following categories of personal information:





- Contact information: You may submit your name, email, phone number, and address.





- Orders and order history: This includes items ordered, date and time, order amounts, delivery or pickup details, and any preferences you enter with your order.





- Payment information: You may input your card details (e.g., card number, expiration date, CVV) or use digital wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.





- Precise location: If enabled, the App will collect your location to help identify nearby restaurant locations. You may disable this at any time through your device settings.





- Device and usage information: The App automatically logs data about your device (type, IP address, operating system) and your interactions with the App, such as screen views and actions taken within the App.





How Your Personal Information is Used

Polo Norte may use your personal information to:





- Provide and operate the App: Authenticate your access, process orders, manage payments, and fulfill delivery or pickup.





- Personalize your experience: Suggest locations or items based on your activity. You may control notifications in your device settings.





- Improve the App: Analyze performance, identify bugs, and enhance features.

Marketing (if subscribed): Send you promotions via email or text and advertise to you or similar users on third-party platforms like Meta or Google.





- Legal and security purposes: Comply with legal requirements, enforce terms, and detect or prevent fraudulent or unauthorized activity.





How Your Information Is Shared

Your personal information may be shared in the following ways:





- With Toast: As the App is powered by Toast, information you provide or that we input into the App may be hosted by Toast on our behalf.





- With service providers: We may share your information with vendors that help support the App’s operations, such as payment processors and hosting providers.





- With advertising partners: We may use advertising pixels to show you relevant ads on other platforms (e.g., Meta).





- With authorities: Where required by law, we may share data with law enforcement or other parties for legal or security reasons.





Your Privacy Choices





Within your App settings, you have the following choices:





- Access and correct your information: You may update your contact or account info.





- Delete your account: Follow the steps in your App settings to request account deletion.





- Marketing preferences: You can unsubscribe from emails or texts by following the opt-out instructions provided.





- Ad tracking preferences: You may disable advertising pixels via your device or browser settings.

Please note: Because the App is hosted by Toast, some privacy functions (like account deletion or retention management) may be subject to their systems and policies.





Do Not Track

Some browsers support “Do Not Track” signals. The App does not currently respond to such signals. Learn more at www.allaboutdnt.com.





Changes to This Privacy Policy

We may update this policy from time to time. Material changes will be communicated to you as required by law.





Contact Us

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy or your personal information, please contact us at:





Polo Norte

📧 eatpolonorte@gmail.com





California Addendum

This section applies to California residents and supplements the policy above.





Categories of Personal Information Collected:





Data Category Collected? Primary Purposes Shared With

Identifiers (name, email, IP) Yes Order processing, personalization, marketing Toast, service providers

Customer Records (contact details) Yes Order processing, customer service Toast

Commercial Info (order history) Yes Analytics, personalization Toast

Internet Activity (App usage) Yes App performance and user experience Toast

Geolocation Yes Location-based services Toast

Inferences Yes Personalized recommendations Toast





We do not collect sensitive personal information (such as religious, health, or biometric data).





Your California Rights:





You may request:

- Access to your personal data

- Correction of inaccurate data

- Deletion of data no longer required for business purposes





To make a request, contact us at eatpolonorte@gmail.com. Identity verification may be required. Requests are subject to limitations under the CCPA.





U.S. State Law Addendum

This section applies to residents of Virginia, Colorado, Connecticut, Texas, Montana, Oregon, and Utah.





Your Rights:

- Access your personal data

- Correct inaccuracies

- Request deletion





To exercise these rights, contact eatpolonorte@gmail.com. We may request identity verification.





Personal Information Retention

We retain your information for as long as necessary to provide App services and for a reasonable period thereafter, in accordance with applicable laws. Some data may be retained per Toast's policies.



