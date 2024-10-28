Skip to Main content
Polo Norte
0
Order Online
Home
/
Pollo a la Milanesa
Pollo a la Milanesa
$0
EMPANIZADO
ENTREES
Add to Cart
1
Breaded chicken breast topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese
Polo Norte Locations and Hours
Coral Way
(786) 582-3434
7360 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33155
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
Flagler
(305) 554-5559
10302 W Flagler Street, Sweetwater, FL 33174
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
Hialeah
(305) 825-2600
2050 W 56th Street, Hialeah, FL 33016
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
Kendall
(305) 225-9292
13901 SW 42nd Street, Miami, FL 33175
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
Miramar
(954) 251-3002
16283 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
Palm Springs North
(305) 829-4800
8515 NW 186th Street, Miami, FL 33015
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement