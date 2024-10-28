Polo Norte Palm Springs North
FOOD
Daily Specials
Guiso de Maiz
Cream of corn stew with pork and spices.$5.95
Boniato Relleno con Tasajo
Stuffed "Latin" sweet potato with tasajo$21.99
Parrillada Nortena
A hearty grilled meat platter featuring a mix of beef, pork, chicken & shrimp.$32.95
Riñonada
12 oz. grilled New York strip steak$25.95
Pargo Entero Frito (1.5 lb)
Fresh whole fried snapper.$35.95
Pargo Entero Frito (2lb)
Fresh whole fried snapper.$39.95
Lasagna de Mariscos$18.99
Enchilado de Langosta con Camarones
8 oz. lobster tail and shrimp simmered in a savory creole sauce$34.95
Mahi Mahi con Camarones
Grilled mahi-mahi and shrimp in a creamy alfredo sauce.$25.95
Langosta Enchilada
8 oz. lobster tail simmered in a savory creole sauce.$29.95
Salmon con Camarones
Grilled salmon and shrimp in a creamy alfredo sauce.$25.95
Uruguayo de Cerdo
Breaded pork steak filled with ham, cheese, chorizo and bacon$23.99
Ribeye de Cerdo
Thick and juicy pork ribeye topped with onions$24.95
Chuleton Ahumado$22.95
Appetizers
Mariquitas
Plantain chips with side of garlic mojo sauce$6.50
Antojito
Plantain chips with fried cheese, chorizo and side of garlic mojo sauce$10.99
Croqueta de Jamon
Ham Croquette (1 per order)$1.40
Croqueta de Bacalao
Cod Fish Croquette (1 per order)$1.50
Croqueta de Langosta
Lobster Croquette (1 per order)$1.75
Croquetas de Langosta (5)
5 Lobster Croquettes$8.75
Fritura de Malanga
Malanga fritters with side of garlic cilantro sauce$8.99
Alitas de Pollo (6)
6 chicken wings$8.50
Alitas de Pollo (10)
10 chicken wings$14.95
Camarones Empanizados
8 Fried shrimp$12.00
Croqueta de Salmón
Salmon croquette. (1 per order)$1.75
Deditos de Pollo (Appetizer)
Chicken Fingers$11.99
Queso Frito
Fried cheese$6.95
Chorizo Frito$3.95
Yuca Frita
Fried Yuca Sticks$7.50
Papitas con Queso
Cheese Fries$6.25
Empanada de Pollo
Chicken empanada$2.50
Empanada de Carne
Beef empanada$2.50
Empanada de Jamón y Queso
Ham & Cheese empanada$2.50
Tequeño de Queso$1.95
Tequeño de Guayaba y Queso$1.95
Empanada de Jamón y Chorizo$2.50
Soups
Sopa del Dia Bowl (Beef or Chicken )
Tue-Chicken Wed-Beef Thu-Chicken Fri-Beef Sat-Chicken Sun-Beef$4.75
Crema de Queso Bowl
Creamy Cheese Soup 16oz bowl$7.50
Crema de Queso Cup
Creamy Cheese Soup 8oz cup$5.50
Crema Virginia Bowl
Cheese Soup w/Ham 16oz bowl$7.75
Crema Virginia Cup
Cheese Soup w/Ham 8oz cup$5.75
Crema Aurora Bowl
Cheese Soup w/Red Sauce 16oz bowl$7.75
Crema Aurora Cup
Cheese Soup w/Red Sauce 8oz cup$5.75
Frijoles Negros Bowl
Black Bean Soup 16oz bowl$4.50
Entrees
Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with cooked mojo onions$15.99
Vaca Frita de Pollo
Shredded chicken cooked until crispy and topped with mojo onions$14.99
Pollo Empanizado
Breaded chicken breast fried and topped with raw onions and parsley$17.50
Pollo a la Milanesa
Breaded chicken breast topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese$18.99
Deditos de Pollo
Chicken Fingers$15.99
Filetillo de Pollo
Chicken stir fry with onions and peppers$14.99
Pechuga Rellena
Our chicken cordon bleu, wrapped in ham, cheese, bacon & chorizo cantimpalo$23.99
Palomilla
A thin juicy steak topped with raw onions and parsley$17.75
Churrasco
14 oz. grilled skirt steak topped with onions and served with chimichurri sauce$36.00
Bistec Empanizado
Breaded palomilla steak fried and topped with onions$18.50
Bistec de Res a la Milanesa
Breaded steak topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese$19.99
Bistec Uruguayo
Palomilla steak filled with ham, cheese, chorizo & bacon$23.99
Vaca Frita de Res
Shredded beef cooked until crispy and topped with mojo onions$17.75
Masitas de Puerco
Juicy and tender pork chunks fried and topped with mojo onions$16.99
Vaca Frita de Puerco
Shredded pork cooked until crispy and topped with mojo onions$16.99
Bistec de Puerco a la Plancha
Grilled pork steak topped with onions$16.99
Chuleta de Puerco a la Plancha
Grilled pork chops topped with onions$16.99
Bistec de Puerco a la Milanesa
Breaded pork steak topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese$19.99
Bistec de Puerco Empanizado
Breaded pork steak topped with onions$17.99
Chuleta de Puerco Ahumada
Smoked pork chops topped with onions$17.99
Camarones Enchilado
Shrimp Creole$21.99
Camarones Empanizado
Fried Shrimp$21.99
Salmon a la Plancha
Grilled Salmon$19.50
Mahi Mahi a la Plancha
Grilled Mahi-Mahi$19.50
Mahi Mahi Empanizado
Breaded Mahi-Mahi$20.50
Filete de Pescado a la Plancha
Grilled fish fillet topped with onions$16.50
Filete de Pescado Empanizado
Fried fish fillet topped with onions$17.50
Filete de Pescado a la Milanesa
Breaded fish filet topped with spaghetti sauce, ham & melted cheese$19.50
Tronchos de Pescado
Fried fish chunks topped onions$17.50
Sandwiches
Frita Cubana
Cuban patty with onions, ketchup & julienne fries$5.50
Frita Cubana con Queso
Cuban patty with onions, ketchup, cheese and julienne fries$6.00
Cubano Regular
Ham, swiss cheese, pork, pickles & mustard on pressed cuban bread$9.99
Cubano Especial
Extra ham, swiss cheese, pork, chorizo cantimpalo, mustard & pickles on pressed cuban bread$11.50
Media Noche
Ham, Swiss cheese, pork, pickles & mustard on a sweet roll$9.50
Media Noche Especial
Ham, swiss cheese, pork, chorizo cantimpalo, pickles & mustard on a sweet roll$10.75
Pan con Bistec
Steak sandwich topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & julienne fries$10.99
Pan con Bistec Especial
Steak sandwich topped with ham, cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & julienne fries$11.99
Sandwich de Pollo
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & julienne fries$9.99
Sandwich de Pollo Especial
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with ham, cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes & julienne fries$10.99
Club Sandwich
Ham, cheese, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomatoes served with French fries$11.99
Croqueta Preparada
Croquettes, ham, cheese, pickles & mustard on pressed Cuban bread$11.99
Sandwich de Tuna (Pan Cubano)
Tuna salad with lettuce & tomatoes on cuban bread$9.50
Miami Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on Cuban bread$12.50
Pan con Tortilla
3 egg omelette w/ choice of up to 3 ingredients on pressed Cuban bread. No sides included$8.95OUT OF STOCK
Tostada$1.40